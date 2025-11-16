© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
Ways to listen and digital service give listener-friendly experience

By Dick Pryor
Published November 16, 2025 at 2:07 AM CST
Screenshot of KGOU homepage on a desktop computer and on a mobile phone

This is the Manager’s Minute.

While most people listen to KGOU on the radio – increasing numbers access KGOU through mobile apps, smart speakers, podcasts, and digital streaming at KGOU.org. You can also find KGOU on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and You Tube.

And, we invite you to use KGOU.ORG as a resource for news, information and much more.

Local and national news stories are there, along with the KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, program schedule, community events, staff profiles and how to subscribe to our newsletters and donate online.

Click the key information tab to see meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, financial information, and links to our FCC public file and ethical standards.

If you have questions, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
