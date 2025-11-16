Ways to listen and digital service give listener-friendly experience

This is the Manager’s Minute.

While most people listen to KGOU on the radio – increasing numbers access KGOU through mobile apps, smart speakers, podcasts, and digital streaming at KGOU.org. You can also find KGOU on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and You Tube.

And, we invite you to use KGOU.ORG as a resource for news, information and much more.

Local and national news stories are there, along with the KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, program schedule, community events, staff profiles and how to subscribe to our newsletters and donate online.

Click the key information tab to see meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, financial information, and links to our FCC public file and ethical standards.

If you have questions, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

