Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Giving Tuesday begins critical calendar year-end fundraising period

By Dick Pryor
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:59 PM CST
Together we give on Giving Tuesday KGOU Home Creations and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

This is the Manager's Minute.

It’s the season of gratitude and the perfect time for us to thank KGOU’s financial supporters. This has been a year of big changes and listeners have been stepping up since Congress eliminated federal funding. Simply put, KGOU could not provide this service without investments big and small from listeners, like you. We appreciate your support.

It’s also the season of giving and December 2nd marks Giving Tuesday- a day to celebrate generosity and the power of community. When you contribute to KGOU on Giving Tuesday, it activates an additional donation to KGOU and The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma thanks to residential builder Home Creations.

Your support keeps trusted local journalism strong and helps provide meals for families across Oklahoma. One act of giving. Two local nonprofits--amplified by Home Creations. Countless lives touched.

Make your Giving Tuesday plan today or even better - give now at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
