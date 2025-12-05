© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Show your support for KGOU in a new way - as a Community Connector

By Dick Pryor
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:26 AM CST

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Since federal funding for public broadcasting was eliminated last summer, our listeners have responded with a gratifying surge of donations.

But not everyone can make a financial contribution. Many listeners have offered to support KGOU as volunteers. And there’s a way you can do that: Through our new Community Connectors program.

We ask Community Connectors to help us grow our network of friends and donors by putting us in touch with people they know who listen to KGOU and believe in public media.

You can be a Community Connector by attending KGOU events and bringing friends, family and colleagues along with you. And you can help by promoting KGOU on social media, distributing flyers, and sending emails. And that’s just a start.

If you want to volunteer as a KGOU Community Connector, email me at manager@kgou.org or sign up at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
