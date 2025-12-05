Show your support for KGOU in a new way - as a Community Connector

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Since federal funding for public broadcasting was eliminated last summer, our listeners have responded with a gratifying surge of donations.

But not everyone can make a financial contribution. Many listeners have offered to support KGOU as volunteers. And there’s a way you can do that: Through our new Community Connectors program.

We ask Community Connectors to help us grow our network of friends and donors by putting us in touch with people they know who listen to KGOU and believe in public media.

You can be a Community Connector by attending KGOU events and bringing friends, family and colleagues along with you. And you can help by promoting KGOU on social media, distributing flyers, and sending emails. And that’s just a start.

If you want to volunteer as a KGOU Community Connector, email me at manager@kgou.org or sign up at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

