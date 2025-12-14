© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Recognizing students at KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published December 14, 2025 at 10:48 PM CST
Chandler Lee and Sophie Diment (l-r) are receiving on-the-job practical skills training at KGOU this semester.
Cate Howell, KGOU
This is the Manager’s Minute.

The fall semester at the University of Oklahoma is over, so we have to say so long to some of the students who’ve been with us the last few months.

Three Practicum class students – Audrey McClour, Kate Keller, and Spencer Lee - learned practical skills in reporting, audio production, announcing, and promotion. We wish them the best as they continue their studies.

Three other students – who are part-time KGOU employees – are returning next semester. Sophie Diment and Carter Denton will continue to produce community calendar announcements and host on-air segments, and Kylie Caldwell will do news reporting.
We plan to add more students in the spring and summer semesters.

Giving students real-world practical experience in a professional public service journalism environment is one of the ways KGOU serves the University of Oklahoma community throughout the year. And we’ve been doing that for more than 50 years.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

