Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Spreading hope for the holidays and the year ahead

By Dick Pryor
Published December 23, 2025 at 10:39 AM CST

This is the Manager’s Minute.

This has been quite a year for KGOU and public radio and TV stations throughout the U.S. Congress eliminated federal funding and we don’t expect it to return. So, we’ve had to raise even more money from listeners and business sponsors to pay for operations, programs, and staff.

The response has been remarkable. We have to keep pushing, but we’re grateful to our listeners for stepping up to help us meet this challenge. Thank you.

Many Oklahomans are also facing challenges in putting food on the table this year. So, as we encourage contributions to KGOU, we’re also grateful for our friends at Home Creations.

For every person who gives at KGOU dot org now through December thirty-first, Home Creations will give twenty dollars to KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, up to five hundred donors. That means both KGOU and the Regional Food Bank will get an extra ten thousand dollars.

So, please donate at KGOU.org and know you’ve made a difference for KGOU and hungry Oklahomans.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

