NPR Public Editor supports transparency and independent journalism

By Dick Pryor
Published January 7, 2026 at 5:28 PM CST
This is the Manager's Minute.

As 2026 begins, we want to thank our many donors for contributing to KGOU over the last year. The surge of donations we received after federal funding was eliminated has been especially gratifying.

We appreciate the trust you've shown in KGOU - Your NPR Source. One of the ways NPR builds trust it through its public editor.

The Public Editor was created to ensure NPR responds to listener concerns, practices editorial independence and accountability, and remains committed to presenting fair, accurate and comprehensive information in service of democracy.

NPR’s Public Editor is Kelly McBride, a highly respected journalism ethics expert at the prestigious Poynter Institute for Media Studies.
You can read her regular columns and subscribe to her weekly newsletter at NPR.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
