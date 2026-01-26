KGOU's Jim Johnson receives prestigious Governor's Arts Award

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU has received hundreds of industry awards. KGOU, our students, and StateImpact Oklahoma reporters have earned 202 awards in just the last ten years.

And we’re especially excited to announce the latest award– won by KGOU program director and host of The Weekend Blues, Jim Johnson. Jim is one of two recipients of the Governor’s Media in the Arts Award, presented by the Oklahoma Arts Council. This prestigious honor recognizes organizations and individuals who’ve made substantial contributions to the arts in Oklahoma.

And Jim has certainly done that – as host ofThe Weekend Blues for thirty years, longtime Jazz in June board member, promoter of local music artists, and station program director.

KGOU first received a Governor’s Arts Award in 2011 and we’re proud that our second award celebrates the accomplishments of Hardluck Jim.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.