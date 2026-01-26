© 2026 KGOU
Dick Pryor
KGOU's Jim Johnson receives prestigious Governor's Arts Award

By Dick Pryor
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:09 AM CST
Kriea Arie
/
Oklahoma Arts Council
KGOU program director Jim Johnson with Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Arts Council executive director Amber Sharples.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU has received hundreds of industry awards. KGOU, our students, and StateImpact Oklahoma reporters have earned 202 awards in just the last ten years.

And we’re especially excited to announce the latest award– won by KGOU program director and host of The Weekend Blues, Jim Johnson. Jim is one of two recipients of the Governor’s Media in the Arts Award, presented by the Oklahoma Arts Council. This prestigious honor recognizes organizations and individuals who’ve made substantial contributions to the arts in Oklahoma.

And Jim has certainly done that – as host ofThe Weekend Blues for thirty years, longtime Jazz in June board member, promoter of local music artists, and station program director.

KGOU first received a Governor’s Arts Award in 2011 and we’re proud that our second award celebrates the accomplishments of Hardluck Jim.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
