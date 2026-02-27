© 2026 KGOU
Dick Pryor
Celebrating rural communities

By Dick Pryor
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:21 AM CST

This is the Manager's Minute.

March 4th is Rural Voices Day – a nationwide celebration of the resilient, committed, and local stations that serve and connect rural communities.

KGOU is one of those stations.

While most of our listeners are in the Oklahoma City metro, KGOU serves Oklahomans across a large part of the state, including rural areas.

Our broadcasts reach about 36 counties – many of which have limited access to local news, weather reports, and emergency information.

As Oklahomans, we know that’s important. And in times of crisis, and calm, we’re here to keep you informed, safe, and connected.

KGOU is a reliable, trusted, and steady voice committed to you, and your contributions are critical to keeping this service strong– in cities, towns, and rural communities.

With the Manager’s Minute,I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
