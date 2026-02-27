Celebrating rural communities

This is the Manager's Minute.

March 4th is Rural Voices Day – a nationwide celebration of the resilient, committed, and local stations that serve and connect rural communities.

KGOU is one of those stations.

While most of our listeners are in the Oklahoma City metro, KGOU serves Oklahomans across a large part of the state, including rural areas.

Our broadcasts reach about 36 counties – many of which have limited access to local news, weather reports, and emergency information.

As Oklahomans, we know that’s important. And in times of crisis, and calm, we’re here to keep you informed, safe, and connected.

KGOU is a reliable, trusted, and steady voice committed to you, and your contributions are critical to keeping this service strong– in cities, towns, and rural communities.

With the Manager’s Minute,I’m Dick Pryor.

