Students learn journalism skills and work practices at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The spring semester is well underway at the University of Oklahoma, and three Gaylord College students are learning real-world skills through Practicum, which is instructed by KGOU’s professional staff.

Teegan Smith is reporting news, Spencer Webb is doing community calendars and audio production, and Christine Becenti is assisting with digital media production.

We also have three part-time student employees with us again this semester – Sophie Diment, Carter Denton, and Kylie Caldwell. They are doing news, announcing, and production.

KGOU provides a unique opportunity for students to learn skills and work practices that help them prepare for jobs after graduation – whether it’s in journalism or another field.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

