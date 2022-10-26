© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OKWatch.jpg
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Our state under Stitt

Published October 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, Oct. 26, 2022

Businessman Kevin Stitt campaigned on a simple theme in 2018: Hire me as the state’s CEO and let me show you how to transform state government.

But as Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies reports, multitude of purchasing scandals and revelations of misspending during the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the hazards of running government at the speed of business. Friction with fellow Republicans in the Legislature highlighted other management blind spots.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.