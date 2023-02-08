© 2023 KGOU
OKWatch.jpg
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Video shows man’s 2019 fatal struggle with Pottawatomie County jailers

Published February 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST

Oklahoma Watch, Feb. 8, 2023

Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County following his 2019 arrest.

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen describes what newly released video reveals when county detention officers confronted an agitated Given.

The 42-year-old member of the Kiowa Tribe never regained consciousness following the six-minute altercation. Given died in an Oklahoma City hospital on Jan. 16, 2019.

