Long Story Short: Oklahomans Languish In Jail Awaiting Mental Health Care, Federal Lawsuit Claims

More than 100 Oklahomans are languishing in county jails while awaiting court-ordered mental health treatment, according to a federal class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday against two state mental health officials.

As Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen reports in this week’s Long Story Short, the lawsuit alleges the state mental health department and forensic center are denying plaintiffs timely and appropriate treatment, violating their 14th Amendment rights to due process and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.