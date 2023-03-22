Long Story Short: Proposals would restrict school library content and limit student privacy at school

The Education Department is considering new rules restricting school library content and requiring school staff to inform parents of major changes to a student’s identity at school.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced the proposals as one of his first major actions after taking office in January.

Some parents and advocates are concerned the rules, if implemented, would be harmful to LGBTQ students and undermine trust in school staff, especially librarians and counselors. Districts already have policies in place to review and reevaluate library materials, and most of the targeted library materials center LGBTQ characters or themes.