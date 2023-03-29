© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Contrasting the censure of Rep. Mauree Turner with inaction against GOP lawmakers

Published March 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, March 29, 2023

House GOP leadership formally censured Rep. Mauree Turner, stripping them of all committee appointments.

House Speaker Charles McCall accused Turner of impeding a law enforcement investigation that led to two arrests after a protestor threw water at a House member and wrestled with a state highway patrol officer in a stairwell following a Feb. 28 vote on HB2177. The bill bans gender-affirming healthcare for minors and eliminates it from insurance coverage for people of any age.

Meanwhile, two Republicans maintain leadership positions in the House despite facing felony charges.

