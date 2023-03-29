Long Story Short: Contrasting the censure of Rep. Mauree Turner with inaction against GOP lawmakers
Oklahoma Watch, March 29, 2023
House GOP leadership formally censured Rep. Mauree Turner, stripping them of all committee appointments.
House Speaker Charles McCall accused Turner of impeding a law enforcement investigation that led to two arrests after a protestor threw water at a House member and wrestled with a state highway patrol officer in a stairwell following a Feb. 28 vote on HB2177. The bill bans gender-affirming healthcare for minors and eliminates it from insurance coverage for people of any age.
Meanwhile, two Republicans maintain leadership positions in the House despite facing felony charges.