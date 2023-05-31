Long Story Short: Jailers neglected safety checks days before Norman woman’s death
Oklahoma Watch, May 31, 2023
Norman resident Shannon Hanchett died while in custody, just hours before she was to receive a court-ordered mental health evaluation from Griffin Memorial Hospital.
Her death raised questions from the community about the jail’s care of those who are locked inside.
In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen explains what jail inspection records revealed prior to Hanchett’s death.