Long Story Short: Historic cuts to SNAP put 131,000 Oklahomans at risk of losing benefits

President Donald Trump’s budget bill brings stricter rules to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal food assistance program, and shifts costs to states, putting an estimated 131,000 Oklahomans at risk of losing food benefits.

That’s about one-sixth of the 686,800 SNAP users in Oklahoma, which includes 255,000 children and 68,000 seniors.

One estimate showed Oklahoma could lose $628 million in 2029, a 39.3% reduction.

The bill requires states to assume a greater share of costs previously covered by the federal government. The share is based on the error rates within the SNAP program. Beginning in 2028, states that pass a 6% error rate must pay 5% to 15% of the cost for food benefits.

As of fiscal year 2024, Oklahoma’s error rate was at 10.87%, requiring tax money to pay the highest bracket of cost-sharing at 15%. With 17% of Oklahoma residents on SNAP, the state spent $1.51 billion on benefits in fiscal 2024.

It is unclear where Oklahoma will source the funding and whether the state has the resources to fill in the growing gaps.

“I don’t think we will cut out SNAP, but I also don’t think Oklahoma is prepared to pay,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said. “There is certainly a need for the program. It is up to the state; I believe Oklahoma will make responsible decisions.”

In Cole’s district alone, 25,000 Oklahoma households will be at risk of losing SNAP benefits.

Trump signed the bill on July 4. In addition to SNAP, it cuts other safety net programs such as Medicaid. There was overwhelming support in Congress from Republican lawmakers, with support from all but three. Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine joined all Democrats in voting against the bill.

“This is an extraordinary piece of legislation,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore. “It includes all of Trump’s promises-energy independence, border security, and addresses entitlements in respect to Medicaid. There are problem areas, but when you pull off something this big there will be areas to address.”

Key points from the new law:

Cuts back on the increases in SNAP benefits based on the Thrifty Food Plan

Expands work requirement to parents with children over the age of 14, adults aged 55 to 64, foster youths who have aged out of the system, veterans and people experiencing homelessness

Refugees, people granted asylum, certain survivors of domestic violence and certain victims of sex or labor trafficking no longer qualify for SNAP

Food Pantries Brace for Impact

With cuts to SNAP, food pantries project an increase in patrons. Food access organizations across the state are preparing for the fallout.

Stacy Dykstra, the chief executive officer of The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, said they provided more than 70.7 million meals in 2024 and they anticipate an increase in demand as SNAP recipients lose access to benefits or see their monthly allotments shrink.

“I think all food pantries will see an uptick,” Dykstra said. “Even without these cuts, we are already in a perilous place. I am concerned about what it will look like when people lose even more of their food benefits.”

Cole argued for the changes, stating that SNAP is not sustainable the way it is now. He said there will be a stricter process in meeting requirements; the bill will stop immigrants who do not have the correct documentation from getting aid, put an end to those who can work but are not, reduce error rates and save money.

Food providers warned that such assumptions overlook the reasons people rely on SNAP. Katy Leffel, the chief executive officer of Skyline Food Bank in Oklahoma City, said her organization has seen a 99% increase in unique clients served and a 117% increase in service deliveries to individuals from 2022 to 2024.

“We’re already stretched,” Leffel said. “We’re meant to be a supplemental gap filler; people come once every 30 days, and 70% of our patrons come just three times a year or less. They’re not abusing the system. They’re coming because they had a medical bill, popped a tire, or missed a shift because their kid was sick. This idea that people are freeloading just doesn’t hold up.”

The bill also includes language to ensure that people who have entered the U.S. illegally do not receive benefits, although undocumented residents did not qualify under the previous requirements. The United States Department of Agriculture has said that non-citizen immigrants are ineligible for SNAP. To apply for the program, applicants must submit personal documents, such as their Social Security card, which people who have entered the U.S. illegally do not possess.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities also released a statement on June 6, noting that people who lack documentation are already ineligible for benefits. The cuts would affect immigrants who lawfully live and work in the U.S., along with children of U.S. citizen immigrants.

Parents with school-aged children, meaning seven or older, could see their SNAP benefits cut or terminated entirely.

SNAP provides food assistance to 1 of every 5 children in the U.S. It is estimated that more than 2 million children will be affected by the funding cuts. Students will also lose access to free school meals. Children whose parents are enrolled in SNAP automatically qualify for free school lunches, breakfasts and summer EBT, which stands for electronic benefits transfer..

“There’s tons of research that tells us nutrition is critical for health outcomes,” Dykstra said. “When people have consistent access to nutritious food, it reduces ER visits, saves the state money, and supports our economy. So investing in SNAP is actually investing in Oklahoma.”

According to data collected by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, food insecurity is harmful to a child’s health and, in turn, their education. The research showed that low-income children who don’t receive SNAP are more likely to be underweight, obese or in poor health. The CBPP collected information showing that children who have access to adequate food have better math and reading scores, fewer absences due to illness and increased chances of graduating.

“The sad thing is that SNAP has been shown to be economically advantageous,” Leffel said. “For every dollar you invest, you get more back in the local economy. I think Oklahoma’s not alone in being a state that’s going to have a serious problem making up the funding difference.”