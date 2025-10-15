© 2025 KGOU
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Superintendent Fields establishes priorities for next 15 months

By Oklahoma Watch
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields greets a reporter at a press conference on Oct. 7, 2025.
Ted Streuli
/
Oklahoma Watch
Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields greets a reporter at a press conference on Oct. 7, 2025.

Oklahoma’s new state superintendent, Lindel Fields, said he’ll spend the next 15 months stabilizing and strengthening the Department of Education for whomever is elected to state superintendent in 2026. Fields, a retired career tech administrator, isn’t running.

“None of the 15 months is going to be about trying to convince you to vote for me, so we’re going to focus on education,” he said.

Appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week to replace Ryan Walters, Fields was sworn in Tuesday, October 7th. In a meeting with local media that afternoon, he laid out his priorities, which includes improving communication with agency staff, school employees, and local media.

The agency will conduct a review of all pending lawsuits, vendor contracts and open records requests. And they’ll be working to assemble the agency’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal to present to the Board of Education at its October 23 meeting.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism on important public-policy issues facing the state. Oklahoma Watch is non-partisan and strives to be balanced, fair, accurate and comprehensive. The reporting project collaborates on occasion with other news outlets. Topics of particular interest include poverty, education, health care, the young and the old, and the disadvantaged.
