Seth Walker on meeting the muse in the middle & the making of 'Why The Worry'

“It’s easy to chase the muse, especially in the studio when the clock’s tickin’,” Seth Walker told KGOU’s ‘Hardluck’ Jim as he shared some of the inspiration for his 12th album titled Why The Worry.

The 11-track release finds Walker in familiar company with Jano Rix and Brook Sutton sharing in production duties and credits with Walker. Fellow musician and friend, Oliver Wood worked with Walker on the album’s title cut.

"Why The Worry became almost a mantra for us, in the process of it,” said Walker. “It just kinda lowered the temperature a little bit and helped us meet the muse in the middle.”

Seth Walker is currently touring in support of the album. It’s a tour that will bring him to OKC’s Blue Door on Sept. 18th, 2025 for a solo showcase.

