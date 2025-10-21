Joey Quiñones of Thee Sinseers discusses the ‘Club’ that makes up 2025’s Club Heartache Tour

Modern soul and rhythm ‘n blues have taken a decidedly retro turn in recent years, and labels like Colemine Records and the Daptone Records ‘family’ of imprints are largely responsible for amplifying this trend through their respective talent rosters.

Among today’s heirloom artists of note is multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter (to name just of few of his many talents) Joey Quiñones. This Los Angeles-based frontman for Thee Sinseers also lends his talents to The Altons, with each group playing a role in perpetuating what has been dubbed as Brown-eyed or Chicano soul – terms coined in the 1960’s to describe stylistically soulful Latino acts at that era.

“The thing about East L.A. and Southeast L.A. is like, we have a lot of pride in the artists and the musicians that came before us… that established and set that pace, you know,” said Quiñones. “It’s the same thing, because we were just trying to play R&B and Rock N’ Roll the same way that Willie G & Thee Midnighters were.”

It was a potent sound when groups like Thee Midnighters and Sunny & the Sunliners helped put it on the musical map, and it continues to influence airwaves courtesy of Quiñones and Thee Sinseers and The Altons - who together are poised to expand their base of “Okla-Homies” when they return to Oklahoma City’s Tower Theatre on November 1, 2025, as part of their shared Club Heartache Tour.

You can hear more about the bands and this upcoming showcase by clicking the above audio link of Quiñones’ conversation which aired during the October 19, 2025 broadcast of KGOU’s The Weekend Blues with ‘Hardluck’ Jim. Music selections were abbreviated for the purpose of this web post.

