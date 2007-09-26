Bill Littlefield Says Sports Really Are 'Only a Game'

Author and NPR sports show host Bill Littlefield explains why we must remain calm when it comes to watching and playing sports. After all he says: it's only a game.

Littlefield gently reminds readers that between the winning and losing, there is something essential to learn from athletics about the human experience.

Littlefield's new book, Only a Game, is a collection of essays, articles and poems about everything from Major League Baseball, to women's soccer, to Alistair Cooke's love of games.

