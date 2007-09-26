© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Bill Littlefield Says Sports Really Are 'Only a Game'

Published September 26, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Author and NPR sports show host Bill Littlefield explains why we must remain calm when it comes to watching and playing sports. After all he says: it's only a game.

Littlefield gently reminds readers that between the winning and losing, there is something essential to learn from athletics about the human experience.

Littlefield's new book, Only a Game, is a collection of essays, articles and poems about everything from Major League Baseball, to women's soccer, to Alistair Cooke's love of games.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sports
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.