The UConn men's basketball team has won back-to-back NCAA championships

The University of Connecticut men's basketball team has won the NCAA championship for the second year in a row.

The Huskies defeated Purdue University 75-60 on Monday night, becoming the first team to win back-to-back championships since the University of Florida in 2006 and 2007, according to the NCAA.

It is the Huskies men's team's sixth championship overall, and they have won every time they made it to the finals, including in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023.

UConn also became just the eighth program in men's college basketball history to win consecutive titles. Reflecting the team's dominance, UConn outscored its six opponents in this year's NCAA tournament by a combined 140 points, and by 120 points in the 2023 tournament.

