News and Music for Oklahoma
Quincy Hall wins the Olympic 400-meter race, bringing gold back to the U.S.

By Becky Sullivan
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:37 PM CDT
Quincy Hall celebrates winning the gold medal for the U.S. after competing in the Men's 400m final on Wednesday at Stade de France at the Paris Summer Olympics.
Kirill Kudryavtsev
/
AFP via Getty Images
Quincy Hall celebrates winning the gold medal for the U.S. after competing in the Men's 400m final on Wednesday at Stade de France at the Paris Summer Olympics.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The American runner Quincy Hall won the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, reestablishing a U.S. claim on the event it once dominated.

Hall seemed slow to start the race, and over the course of the single lap around the track, he labored to catch up — finally overtaking Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith at the finish line.

Hall's mark of 43.4 seconds was a personal best for the 26-year-old runner. It is the fifth-fastest time ever recorded in the event, which is one of the most prestigious at any Olympic Games. Afterward, he removed his shoes and did a victory lap around the Stade de France, an American flag draped over his shoulders.

For decades, the U.S. had dominated the men's 400-meter race, winning seven Olympics in a row from 1984 through 2008. But since then, American runners had struggled in the event, placing third only once.

Hudson-Smith finished in second place, only four one-thousandths of a second behind Hall. Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won bronze.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Sports NPR News
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
