OKC prepares to go all-in for 2028 Olympics with $34 million promise

Oklahoma City confirmed last month it will host canoe slalom and softball for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The host city, Los Angeles, doesn't have existing facilities for those events.

Now, the Oklahoma City Council is voting whether to go all-in.

If the city doesn't stage those events, it (or its financial partners, which include the Greater OKC Chamber) will have to pay Olympic planning organization LA28 more than $34 million.

Mayor David Holt told The Oklahoman he doesn't anticipate ever having to write that check.

According to the resolution, the city will ensure its facilities comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and officials will prioritize anti-discrimination and sustainability practices as the city prepares to host the games. Oklahoma City will provide services like security, emergency services, transit and sanitation for the events.

The city has some time to get everything lined up — the LA Olympics will kick off on Jul. 14, 2028.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.