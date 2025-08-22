OKC Thunder unveil 2025-26 City Edition uniform

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its 2025-26 NBA City Edition uniform on Thursday.

The team says the design pays tribute to Native and Indigenous cultures that shape Oklahoma’s identity and community spirit.

The new uniform draws inspiration from the Thunder’s 2018-19 City Edition design, according to a news release. At the center of the jersey, interlocking geometric shapes form “OKC,” symbolizing unity and strength. Inspired by the Oklahoma River that binds the north and south sides of the city, the jersey also features water-like teeth uniting the jersey’s duotone halves.

On the waistband is a pattern of expanding squares representing growing communities, inspired by ceremonial regalia. Hidden in the right side-leg of the shorts is a turtle emblem, representing endurance and unity, featuring a circular shell with lines echoing community connection and the medicine wheel. The turtle’s squares and arrows point toward OKC, reflecting the four sacred directions.

Sunset-toned sashes wrap the shoulder and shorts leg, honoring tribal resilience and shared identity. The 11 geometric stars on the sides of the jersey and shorts carry forward stories passed through generations.

The OKC Thunder will debut the uniform and a matching court during Native American Heritage Night on Nov. 19 against the Sacramento Kings.

Fans can view the uniform at the First Americans Museum through Sept. 5, with a digital exhibit running through November.

The City Edition collection goes on sale Nov. 11.