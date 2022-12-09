Longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl has died covering the World Cup in Qatar

Longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl died on Friday while covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

As the match was winding down, an NPR reporter witnessed a commotion in the press tribune at Lusail Stadium. Reporters scattered as Wahl collapsed. Paramedics responded to the seating area where he was and performed CPR. After many minutes, they took him away on a stretcher while using an automatic chest compressor to continue applying CPR.

Wahl's wife and brother both confirmed his death to NPR. He was 48.

Grant Wahl appeared often on NPR discussing the intricacies of soccer and his love of the game.

As NPR reported earlier, Wahl was prevented from entering one World Cup stadium in Qatar in November because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Wahl said a stadium security guard turned him away, "You have to change your shirt. It's not allowed." Wahl said he'd been briefly detained. Qatar has been a controversial host since it was awarded the tournament in 2010.

Its human rights record has been heavily criticized. And, since the tournament began last month, the Persian Gulf country's rules prohibiting same-sex relations have been front and center. It's illegal in Qatar and punishable by jailtime. When several European team captains said they would wear special rainbow armbands, FIFA clamped down and threatened the players with yellow cards.

Wahl had been critical of FIFA and Qatar during the tournament.

U.S. Soccer noted Wahl's death in a tweet, saying the organization was heartbroken. "Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game."

Wahl was a longtime sportswriter with Sports Illustrated - traveling the globe covering soccer events like the World Cup, Women's World Cup and numerous European tourneys. He and the magazine parted ways in 2020 and he branched out on his own. He also regularly appeared on Fox Sports and CBS Sports as a commentator.

