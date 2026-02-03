2026 State of the State

-
Gov. Kevin Stitt called on the legislature to send a question to voters that would allow for “adjustments” to Medicaid expansion during his State of the State address Monday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his eighth and final State of the State speech Monday, as he kicked off Oklahoma's 2026 legislative session with his list of priorities: small government, insulation from expensive federal mandates and more.
Education was a major theme of this year’s State of the State address from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. He focused on five major education topics: