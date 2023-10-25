Middle East crisis

-
Cultural figureheads are expected to speak out about world events. But some are facing real-world consequences for making public declarations about the present conflict.
The U.S. has sent military advisers to Israel, including a Marine commander with experience in urban warfare. They'll offer lessons learned and keep Washington in the loop on Israeli moves in Gaza.
Israel's military has escalated operations in Gaza over the past few days. Internet and phone service were out in Gaza after a barrage of airstrikes, a Palestinian telecommunications company reported.
NPR has interviewed neighbors and relatives of one of the attackers and reviewed footage and information the Israeli military says it collected from villages and militants.
For nearly three weeks, a Massachusetts couple have been begging for a way home. They're living under bombardment and running out of supplies. They ask why the U.S. government can't get them out.
Israel's intensifying military campaign in Gaza is raising the specter of a broader regional war involving Iran-allied groups. Iran's foreign minister says its allies are ready to strike.
Along with the war surgery team, six trucks ferrying medical supplies and water purification tools were allowed into Gaza, the ICRC said. And a rocket strike in Tel Aviv injures at least three people.
Biden is calling for a two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace. But the long-discussed framework is increasingly unpopular in the region. Here are some of its challenges — and alternatives.
There have been questions about how Iranian-backed forces in the "axis of resistance" may influence the Israel-Hamas war. The network of forces is "a kind of NATO for militant groups," an expert says.
A former Israeli combat soldier runs a nonprofit out of his in-laws' front yard that fact-checks posts on social media about the Israel-Hamas war in real time.