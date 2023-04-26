© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-02.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teacher Shortages and Recruitment

Teacher Shortages and Recruitment

NPR Education correspondent Cory Turner reports on the struggle to recruit and retain teachers and the innovative ways school districts are finding to train, hire and recruit new teachers.
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.