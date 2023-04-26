Teacher Shortages and Recruitment

-
A school district in San Antonio, Texas, has built an entire high school dedicated to raising the next generation of teachers. It's a bold experiment that could pay off big if shortages continue.
With many U.S. school districts grappling with teacher shortages, we look at the forces behind these shortages and what can be done about them.
There are more teachers now than before the pandemic, so why did almost half of U.S. schools still have teacher vacancies weeks into this school year? Here's what to know.
To address chronic teacher shortages, school districts across the country are creating residency programs to better recruit and train new teachers. One program in Jackson, Miss., is already paying off.
Limited national data suggest teachers are plentiful, but many districts that serve some of the most vulnerable students would beg to differ.