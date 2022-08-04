A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is sweltering under an intense summer heat wave. That's where a manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's actually a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. The president of Sweet Mommy says she got the idea while watching her pet Chihuahua grow exhausted while walking in the heat. Can we make one for humans next?

