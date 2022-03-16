-
This artist performs surrounded by colorful balloons, a confetti-covered cake and party hats in her groovy Tiny Desk Contest entry.
-
This Tiny Desk Contest entry about a forbidden high school crush plays out like an epic love story.
-
Frihauf starts her meditative Tiny Desk Contest entry off simple and gracefully ascends up to a shimmery falsetto.
-
Juggling sophisticated solos, impassioned breakdowns and joyful lyrics, this Tiny Desk Contest entry takes you on a wonderfully windy journey.
-
This is Kimiko's first time entering the Tiny Desk Contest, but – observing her steady and effortlessly commanding demeanor and voice – you'd never know it.