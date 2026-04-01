25 years ago today, a mid-air collision sparked an 11-day U.S.–China standoff

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

On this day 25 years ago, a midair crash between an American plane and a Chinese plane triggered an 11-day diplomatic crisis. The collision killed a Chinese fighter pilot, and Beijing plays up this event every April 1 as a historical grievance. Scott Tong has the story.

SCOTT TONG, BYLINE: The American Navy pilot that day was Shane Osborn. He flew a large surveillance plane over the South China Sea as his crew monitored Chinese communications. But then, he says, a Chinese fighter pilot flew up to him real close.

SHANE OSBORN: He came in too fast from behind me and he tried to pitch his nose up and slow his airplane down. But when he pitched it up, it flew up into my left wing and it cut him in half.

TONG: It was on this day 25 years ago - 2001.

OSBORN: Next thing I know I'm looking up at the South China Sea, and we're dead. So we fell for almost 8,000 feet in an inverted dive.

TONG: Somehow, Osborn fought the plane, got it level, and pulled off an emergency landing on China's southern Hainan island without permission. Osborn and his 23-member crew were held in China, setting off a diplomatic standoff, as Carole Simpson of ABC News reported at the time.

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CAROLE SIMPSON: Week two in the standoff with China. A tough public stance from both sides as president...

TONG: China's ambassador to the U.S. at the time, Yang Jiechi, went on PBS.

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YANG JIECHI: The United States should apologize for this incident and should act in a positive fashion.

TONG: Behind the scenes, an American diplomat in China, Mark Canning, tried to diffuse tensions. He flew down to visit the crew and begged a Chinese official there to show the world they were OK

MARK CANNING: I said, just take some pictures of the American crew to show that they're not being beaten or tortured or mistreated in any way, and then that will help to cool the temperature down.

TONG: It cooled. The Chinese eventually let Canning buy daily stuff for the crew members - novels, Snickers bars, underwear. No kidding. All buying time. And 11 days into the crisis, Washington sent a letter saying sorry for the unauthorized landing. Sorry the Chinese pilot died.

CANNING: We just said we're sorry, and the Chinese could translate it any way they wanted.

TONG: The American crew went home the next morning. Now, China to this day tells a very different story.

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TONG: On state TV, around every April 1, the Chinese pilot Wang Wei, who died in the crash, is remembered as a martyr. Here is his widow, Ruan Guoqin, in an interview.

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RUAN GUOQIN: (Through interpreter) He just wanted to chase away the American plane, saying go away. This is our territory. The American pilot was caught off-guard and became anxious and crashed into Wang Wei.

TONG: China scholar Jessica Chen Weiss at Johns Hopkins University says there's a point to this messaging by the Chinese government.

JESSICA CHEN WEISS: They argue that the United States has been kind of a bully and a hegemon, trying to rally the public behind the Chinese Communist Party and appeal to that sense of nationalism and unity.

TONG: China today is a very different place, says longtime China scholar David Lampton.

DAVID LAMPTON: China has the biggest navy by ship count of any navy in the world. Also, its missile force has grown enormously.

TONG: So what if the same crash happened today? In a recent Foreign Affairs piece, Lampton and his Chinese colleague Wang Jisi wrote it would likely trigger a war. Scott Tong, NPR News, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLYING LOTUS' "FF4") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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