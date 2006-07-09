© 2022 KGOU
Books to Make the Most of Her Personal Space

Published July 9, 2006 at 12:39 PM CDT
Gabrielle Giffords' attention is divided between her political race and the action in space.
Gabrielle Giffords is having a busy summer. Here on Earth -- specifically, in the state of Arizona -- the former state senator is a Democrat in a wild six-way primary race. The winner will compete for the seat of U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe, a Republican who is retiring from Congress. Meanwhile, in space, her boyfriend Mark Kelly is piloting the shuttle Discovery and overseeing spacewalks.

In between knocking on doors, shaking hands and watching the skies, Giffords is finding a surprising amount of time for reading... much of it in airports. She tells Sheilah Kast what's in her bookbag.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

