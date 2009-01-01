Top 10 Great Unknowns, From Second Stage

It was an unusually strong year for great unknown artists. While bigger, more established bands continued to attract the most attention, smaller, lesser-known acts made the most memorable music of 2008. Some, like Son Lux — our pick for the year's best unknown artist — made grand and epic albums by themselves, using powerful new technology in makeshift home studios. Others, like Southern Gothic chanteuse Liz Durrettor the acoustic duo Blind Pilot, made quieter, more intimate albums. But all of the great unknown artists featured here made music that was inspired, original and heartfelt.

