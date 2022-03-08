© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen climbs 35 feet to rescue a cat stuck in a tree in Indianapolis

Published March 8, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. No good deed goes unpunished. A teen named Owen was at Holliday Park in Indianapolis when he noticed a cat stuck in a tree. And he wanted to help. So he climbed 35 feet to rescue it - a heroic effort. But climbing up the tree was easier than getting down. Yes, Owen got stuck in the tree. The rescuer needed a rescue. Firefighters answered the call and brought him down safely. But the cat remained in the tree. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.