© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

One year on, striking Alabama miners vow to hold out 'one day longer' than Warrior Met Coal

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT

It’s been more than a year since miners in Alabama went on strike against Warrior Met Coal. With the support of the United Mine Workers of America, they’re calling on the company to restore the pay and benefits that miners gave up in 2016, when the mines were in danger of shutting down.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephan Bisaha, the wealth and poverty reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.