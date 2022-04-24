Sunday Puzzle: Sharing tops

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two four-letter words. Add the same two letters at the front of each of them to complete two common six-letter words.

Example: MIRE / VISE — ADmire and ADvise

1. GOON / TENT

2. GUST / BURN

3. PHEW / GATE

4. READ / WART

5. RILE / EWER

6. NINE / SHEW

7. EVEN / APSE

8. LONG / EYED

Last week's challenge: Name a vehicle in two words — 4 letters in the first, 5 letters in the last. Move the second letter of the last word into the second position of the first word. The result phonetically will name a popular figure from legend. Who is it?

Challenge answer: FIRE TRUCK --> FRIAR TUCK

Winner: Bob Clark of Scranton, Penn.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jeff Balch, of Evanston, Ill. Name a sound made by a certain animal. Change one letter in it to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a color associated with that animal. What's the sound, and what's the color?

