Oklahoma Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates

The Associated Press projects Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt as the winner of the Republican primary election. He will advance to November's general election.

Tuesday's primary election will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C.



Most of Oklahoma's state legislative races will be determined by the end of today

Updated: 3:40 p.m.

There are 125 legislative seats open in this year’s election — all of the House seats and half of the Senate seats. But come November, only 37 will be on the ballot.

Nearly half of the races won’t get a vote at all. In 55 of them, only one candidate registered, so they won automatically.

Of the ones that will get an election, about half will only show up during Tuesday’s primary, as all of the candidates belong to the same party. A handful of those races have multiple candidates running in the primary, and could go to a runoff later this summer.

Church fire reroutes some McAlester voters

Updated: 12:10 p.m.

A fire engulfed the First Assembly of God Church in the southeastern Oklahoma town of McAlester on Tuesday morning.

The church is the polling place for two precincts in the city — 7 and 40. Officials are directing those voters to instead cast their ballot at the Pittsburg County Election Board, 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy .

The church says there are no injuries or deaths associated with the fire.

Check your polling place

Updated: 5:00 a.m.

The state election board has some tips for voters.

After the recent redistricting process, some Oklahomans may be voting in different districts than they’re used to, or at different polling places. To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online, or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

Sample ballots are also available at that OK Voter Portal website.

And another reminder: Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day.

Volunteers needed

As Oklahomans head to the polls today for primary elections, they may need to be patient as county election boards are hurting for volunteers.

At least three of Oklahoma's county election boards still need volunteers. Since 2020, Cleveland County and Oklahoma County election boards have noticed a significant drop in volunteers. While the pandemic is a major reason why, Cleveland County election officials say another problem is volunteers signing up and not showing up on the day of the election. Cleveland County needs volunteers, and Oklahoma County needs precinct officials.

In western Oklahoma, the Custer County election board is struggling to get to 100% staffing due to a lack of Democratic volunteers.

Find information on how to become a poll worker volunteer here.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

