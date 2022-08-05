The News Roundup – International

China has imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family. The move comes after her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. It was the first time a speaker has visited the self-ruled island in 25 years.

WNBA star BrittneyGriner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on charges of drug smuggling. It’s been nearly six months since her arrest at a Moscow airport after cannabis vape cartridges were found in her luggage.

This week, theWhite House announcedthey’ll be sending another $550 million in arms to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The total U.S. investment in the conflict has nowsurpassed $8 billion.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5