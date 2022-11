Maricopa County election supervisor Bill Gates addresses the technical error that caused a delay at some voting centers on Tuesday, and assures that it was a technical glitch that was corrected and not any kind of fraud or incompetence.

He also says he expects the count to be final in Maricopa County early next week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.