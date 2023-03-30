© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11a.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Oklahoma City, highlights aviation industry

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT
IMG-7488.jpg
Hannah France
/
KGOU
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to aviation workers, instructors, and students at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Oklahoma City as a part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America” tour.

Secretary Buttigieg met with Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center on Thursday to try out some air traffic control training simulators.

He later spoke with teachers, students, and staff at the Federal Aviation Administration Academy about how funding from 2021’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be used to improve airfield safety and the future of aviation careers.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime investment from President Biden’s leadership plus an explosion of new technological possibilities creating all this potential," Buttigieg said.

This follows the FAA’s Safety Summit that addressed the uptick in the number of recent incidents, from near misses between aircraft to unruly passengers.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.