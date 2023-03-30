U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Oklahoma City, highlights aviation industry

Secretary Buttigieg met with Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center on Thursday to try out some air traffic control training simulators.

He later spoke with teachers, students, and staff at the Federal Aviation Administration Academy about how funding from 2021’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be used to improve airfield safety and the future of aviation careers.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime investment from President Biden’s leadership plus an explosion of new technological possibilities creating all this potential," Buttigieg said.

This follows the FAA’s Safety Summit that addressed the uptick in the number of recent incidents, from near misses between aircraft to unruly passengers.

