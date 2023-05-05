The News Roundup - International

On Thursday, Russia claimed that Ukraine tried to assassinate its president, Vladimir Putin, by attacking the Kremlin with a drone. According to Russian officials, no one was harmed. Ukraine has denied the allegations.

This week, the United Nations called upon Sudan’s rival military leaders to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered safely within the country’s borders. The pressure comes after the warring factions looted six aid trucks as air strikes rained down in the capital city of Khartoum amid what was supposed to be a weeklong ceasefire.

It will be a weekend of pomp and pageantryin the United Kingdom as Charles isofficially crownedKing on Saturday. The country has been gearing up all this week.

