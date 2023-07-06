© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
Portraits of people who were killed during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, hang on a wall.
An Israeli Defense Force operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin left at least twelve Palestinians dead and more than one hundred and twenty injured. 

Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. The record for global temperature is one that scientists are predicting will be shattered many times in the coming years.

The king of the Netherlands apologized this week for his country’s role in the Atlantic slave trade. It’s a rare direct apology for a historical injustice from a sitting European monarch.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

