A call for Congress to end unpaid internships

More students are taking on paid internships, but new numbers show there’s still a gender gap when it comes to interns who are in roles that are unpaid.

Now, the National Association of Colleges and Employers is calling for federal action to ensure all interns are compensated for their time.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Mary Gatta, NACE’s director of research and public policy.

