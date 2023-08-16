What can America learn from Montreal's new transit system?

Montreal’s new transit system, known as REM, has been in operation for about two weeks. Despite some hiccups since launch, the service is getting attention for its speed, regularity and the relatively affordable cost to build it.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan talks with host Scott Tong about the launch and what lessons there might be for American public transit agencies.

