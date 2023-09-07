© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to combat food insecurity

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
Boxes of produce are available to shoppers at The Urban Mission food pantry in Oklahoma City, which qualifies for donations from the USDA.
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma Human Services announced a $12.5 million grant this week to support the availability of affordable and nutritious foods after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted access.

The food insecurity grant will be funded by an allocation of recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applicants must be programs like food pantries, distribution centers and other nonprofits addressing food insecurity. Funding can be used to make physical improvements or purchase equipment to increase the distribution and storage of food.

Grant amounts will be based on the needs of applying programs and the number of applicants. Programs in census-designated food deserts or low- to moderate-income areas with less access to supermarkets will be prioritized. Applicants must fill out a grant interest form on the department’s website by Oct. 6.

Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
