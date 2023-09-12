One-room schoolhouses are still a lifeline for rural communities

One-room schoolhouses used to be the lifeblood of rural American education. But over time, the number of them has dwindled. While such schools are becoming a rarity some still persist in many central U.S. states and serve as an important part of a community, often providing a center for towns. In Nebraska, an archive is being developed to keep the memory of these schools alive and highlight their important role in the development of local culture.

Host Robin Young speaks to University of Nebraska at Kearney archivist Laurinda Weisse about their work, and also from Toni Hatten and Sadie Peterson who teach at Sunset School in Greenough, Montana. It’s one of these small schools still operating.

