Oklahoma remains at 8th highest poverty rate in the country

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
A map shows the locations of the U.S. Census Bureau's regional offices for the 2020 census.
Hansi Lo Wang
/
NPR
-

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau released its annual state-level data snapshot on poverty and health.

In 2022, Oklahoma had a poverty rate of 15.7% compared to the national poverty rate of 11.5%, leaving the state with the 8th highest poverty rate in the country. This ranking is unchanged from the previous year.

Additionally, 1 in 5 Oklahoma children were living at or below the federal poverty level in 2022.

However, the data also show the state has seen improvements in health insurance uninsured rates, as Oklahoma had one of the largest increases in health care coverage in the country last year following Medicaid expansion.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.