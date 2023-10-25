Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Meta lawsuit

Colorado is leading a joint federal lawsuit along with dozens of other states against Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The states allege Meta intentionally uses features designed to get children and teens addicted to social media sites, which in turn impacts their mental and physical health.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser for more details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

