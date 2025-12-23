OU graduate teaching assistant put on leave will not return to instructing

On November 30, OU graduate teaching assistant Mel Curth was put on administrative leave after a student, Junior Samantha Fulnecky, filed a grade appeal and a formal claim of religious discrimination after receiving a failing grade on a psychology paper about gender roles.

Fulnecky referenced the Bible in her paper, and claims the failing grade she received was discriminatory. Curth’s grading comments said Fulnecky’s paper did not follow the assignment and was at times “offensive.”

In a statement released Monday, the university said a review of Curth’s prior grading standards and comments on the matter had been conducted and it was determined Curth was “arbitrary” in the grading of the paper and will no longer have instructional duties at the university.

Additionally, the university said Fulnecky's religious discrimination claim has been investigated and concluded, but it does not release the findings of such investigations. Fulnecky’s grade appeal had already been decided in her favor.