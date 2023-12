As Israel restarts its war against Hamas in Gaza, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alon Pinkas, international political consultant and former Israeli consul general in New York about the political forces at play in Israel and what they mean for the future of the war.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.